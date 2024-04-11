PlayStation Plus Game Catalog getting Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Sony has detailed the list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April and May, and there’s some fantastic titles on offer, including some day one releases that are already looking like they could be pretty good.

As you’d expect, these games are joining the PlayStation Plus “extra” and “premium” catalogs, and Animal Well is one of the day one releases, coming on May 9th. Sony says it’s a pixel-art ” combat-free Metroidvania”, which sounds pretty good to us.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is also coming to PlayStation Plus extra and premium catalogs on release date, which is April 23rd. Oddly enough, that’s another MetroidVania, but has EA on publishing duties, and looks pretty good.

Dave the Diver is also joining PS Plus, and Sony just put out information DualSense controller goodies for that, which you can see in a trailer below.

Oddballers is also coming to PS Plus, which Sony says is “a new type of hard-hitting dodgeball” where you will “use brutally unfair tactics to mess with your opponents in this wacky multiplayer party game”.

Construction Simulator is also coming to both PS4 and PS5, as is The Crew 2. Raji: An Ancient Epic is another title coming, which we reviewed back in 2020, saying: “A confident first game from Indian studio Nodding Heads Games. Raji: An Ancient Epic features a thematically appropriate player viewpoint, which unfortunately hampers some of the platforming elements, but a simple and surprisingly versatile combat system keeps things interesting”.

Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame, Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5 and PS4), Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4), Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4), Miasma Chronicles (PS5), and Stray Blade (PS5) make up the rest of the games joining the catalog.

Lastly, there are three classics being added as well, as follows: