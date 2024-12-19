Helldivers 2 is having a crossover with Killzone

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed a Killzone collaboration for its game Helldivers 2 is coming on December 23rd.

It had been rumoured beforehand, but now it’s been confirmed via an official post on the Steam events page for the title.

The team says: “We hope you’re having an awesome time with Omens of Tyranny and are busy maintaining sweet liberty in a star system near you by offering the undemocratic Illuminate hordes another way of life: death.

To celebrate your heroics in liberating the Voteless from their tortured existence, we’re bringing to the table our first official crossover – and it’s a super cool one.

We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2.”

The post continues: “Helldivers 2 x Killzone 2 belongs to a new tier of special Premium content reserved for collaborations and other uniquely-themed work. Our plan is to offer you something distinct and special.

High Command informs us that beyond the Superstore content, there’s also an additional Killzone 2 reward for all Helldivers depending on your success in the Galactic War…”

The full reveal will be coming on December 23rd. Elsewhere, the post also confirms a redesign for the Superstore in the game

Meanwhile, on the subject of the Superstore: in the interests of relentless democracy, we regularly run surveys on discord and reddit. Based on your feedback, we feel we can improve how the Superstore currently works. Right now, many of you feel the items are in rotation for too short a time, and that you sometimes miss out on that killer look you had your eyes on. At the same time, the more things we add to the store the longer it takes to come back into rotation. As we’re not quite ready to roll out a full redesign, we’re going to temporarily test longer rotations with Killzone, which will stick around for 5 days per page instead (there will be two pages of items to explore). After this, the page rotation will go back to its usual cadence and we will be asking for your feedback on our test. If you think this is too short, or you want us to look into bringing items back for longer periods, we’ll ask again in future surveys.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PC and PS5.