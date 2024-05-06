Apex Legends “Upheaval” revealed via new trailer

EA and Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer for Apex Legends ahead of the May 7th launch of “Upheaval”.

The update will add a new Legend (Alter), solos takeover, a reshape of the battlefield with “new points of interest, and a streamlined map, ripe for destruction”, customisable Apex artefacts, and a new battle pass.

Check out the new gameplay trailer, below:

Get ready to disturb the peace in Apex Legends: Upheaval with a new Legend, Solos Takeover, and more. Prepare to upset the order with Alter and use her Void-based abilities to sow chaos in Solos Takeover, with kitted guns and new ways to deal death. Descend into a shattered Broken Moon, unearthing new POIS and faster paths to mayhem.

Here’s some of the key features for the new update:

New Legend: Alter

Break the rules with Alter, the embodiment of disruption.

Her passive ability, “Gift from the Rift,” loots an item from distant deathboxes and is great for swapping weapons or pulling a surprise Shield Battery.

Alter’s tactical “Void Passage” creates a portal through a surface, opening a path to send enemies back to the respawn chamber, or to make a quick escape.

Activating her ultimate “Void Nexus” places a device that anyone on her team can use to open a one-way portal back to the location.

Solo Takeover: Players will dive into Solos Takeover, replacing Duos at the beginning of the season. It’s every Legend for themselves out there.

Broken Moon Shatters: A lunar nightmare becomes a reality as Olympus crashes into Cleo’s stasis node, reshaping the battlefield with new POIs and a streamlined map, ripe for spreading havoc.

Apex Artifacts: Legends can customize each variant’s Theme, Power Source and more with Exotic Shards – mixing and matching to craft a player’s own calling card of destruction.

Apex Legends is out now and free to play.