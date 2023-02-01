Apex Legends Mobile shutting down in May

EA and Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be closing on May 1st, 2023 at 4pm PDT (Midnight UK time) due to “factors beyond our control”.

The statement made on Twitter can be found below:

We have made the painful decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. This decision does not come with ease. Factors beyond our control have prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve. As a result, the game will sunset on May 1, 2023 at 4pm PDT after which it will no longer be playable. Our gratitude to our players and teams for joining us on Apex Legends Mobile, even if for a short while, is unending. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

The mobile version of Apex Legends even won a Game of the Year award from Apple for 2022, but it seems there’s 90 days left to play it before it’s gone for good.

On the official blog, there was a more detailed statement, as follows:

At Respawn, we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players. Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future. In terms of what players can expect from here, today marks the beginning of a ninety (90) day window before we sunset the game. As of 1 PM PST today, January 31st, we will be disabling all real money in app purchases in the game as well as removing the game from webstores. During this period, players can spend their existing Syndicate Gold and continue playing the full game. At 4 PM PDT on May 1st, 2023, we will cease operations in all regions, and the game will no longer be playable. We understand there will be many questions surrounding this decision and want to assure our players that we are here to help. Below you will find a list of questions and answers that will help clarify next steps. For questions that are not answered below or additional support, please click here. Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps.

EA says that it “will not be providing refunds for real money purchases, per the terms of the EA User Agreement”, and the “Mobile Web Store will no longer be accessible, and all game content sales on third-party web stores will no longer be available”.