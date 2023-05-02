Apex Legends: Arsenal trailer shows off new gameplay

Respawn is a very busy developer right now, because right after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has released, Apex Legends has a new trailer for a major update, as Apex Legends: Arsenal is coming on May 9th.

The latest trailer (below) shows off the new Legend, Ballistic, also known as August Brinkmann. He’s an assault class who happens to be 63 years old, and apparently his style was “wild, reckless, and utterly selfish”, which is how he became the first celebrity in the Thunderdome.

Here’s the official information and feature set for Apex Legends: Arsenal, as per the press release:

New Legend Ballistic : The ultimate competitor of the original Thunderdome Games, new Legend Ballistic has come out of retirement, and with decades of fighting experience, Ballistic’s arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. As far he’s concerned, this old dog has learned all the tricks he needs to teach his foes some manners.

: The ultimate competitor of the original Thunderdome Games, new Legend Ballistic has come out of retirement, and with decades of fighting experience, Ballistic’s arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. As far he’s concerned, this old dog has learned all the tricks he needs to teach his foes some manners. World’s Edge is Healing: Time heals all wounds as World’s Edge lava levels have risen and cooled, and construction crews have implemented considerable repairs. Climatizers have changed the landscape with new snowbanks, less volcanic smoke and clearer visibility. Apex Games Museum Players can even explore the history of the Apex Games in the new Apex Games Museum in Fragment East.

Time heals all wounds as World’s Edge lava levels have risen and cooled, and construction crews have implemented considerable repairs. Climatizers have changed the landscape with new snowbanks, less volcanic smoke and clearer visibility. Apex Games Museum Players can even explore the history of the Apex Games in the new Apex Games Museum in Fragment East. Weapon Mastery : The new Weapon Mastery system lets Legends flex their proficiency with every weapon in game by earning weapon XP and completing difficult challenges across all modes. Once players progress to specific milestones, they will unlock in-weapon trials. Trial rewards include weapon specific badges, trackers, a Legendary Banner Frame and a Legendary Weapon Pack. Master every weapon in the game to unlock special Weapon Master rewards.

: The new Weapon Mastery system lets Legends flex their proficiency with every weapon in game by earning weapon XP and completing difficult challenges across all modes. Once players progress to specific milestones, they will unlock in-weapon trials. Trial rewards include weapon specific badges, trackers, a Legendary Banner Frame and a Legendary Weapon Pack. Master every weapon in the game to unlock special Weapon Master rewards. Upgraded Firing Range: Good, better, best. Practice makes perfect in the newly-updated and majorly expanded Firing Range. And what will dropping in here improve? Anything you set your mind to. Start your basic training on Core, or try the Duel Pit, Training Grounds, and Agility Course to hone your skills in close quarters, combat and navigation. Experiment with the range’s new buildings, and for the first time, customize the dummies to run, strafe, and give you the fight of your life.

Good, better, best. Practice makes perfect in the newly-updated and majorly expanded Firing Range. And what will dropping in here improve? Anything you set your mind to. Start your basic training on Core, or try the Duel Pit, Training Grounds, and Agility Course to hone your skills in close quarters, combat and navigation. Experiment with the range’s new buildings, and for the first time, customize the dummies to run, strafe, and give you the fight of your life. High-Caliber Battle Pass Rewards: New weapon skins, character skins, emotes and more are launching alongside Arsenal on May 9.

New weapon skins, character skins, emotes and more are launching alongside Arsenal on May 9. Ranked Updates: Additional details are dropping May 3rd.

The Arsenal update launches on May 9th for all formats (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Origin, Steam).