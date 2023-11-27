Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth setting revealed in more detail on official site

We may have only just had the latest Like a Dragon / Yakuza game in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, but RGG Studio is already ramping things up for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, released in January 2024, and technically the eight main game in the series.

We’ve already had the English voice cast reveal, and recently 48 new screenshots were shared, but now we’ve got more detail on the world itself the game will take place in. A tweet posted on November 24th revealed that the world is “Honolulu City, Hawaii. A vast new stage that is said to be more than three times the size of Ijincho”. The post ends saying “So, what kind of areas are there and what kind of adventures are waiting for them?”, and links to the official website, which we’ve ran through Google translate. That said, there are spoilers for the world and things you can do, so don’t read on if you don’t want to know.

The first picture is of the beach, with the description: “If you want to enjoy Hawaii’s beautiful ocean, there is no other place than Aloha Beach. It is one of the busiest areas in Hawaii, with many people enjoying surfing and relaxing on the beach. You can also swim in the sea with your friends”. It makes sense, because there seems to be the return of the bonding system from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, only expanded upon, based on our time with the demo.

Next up is “The Anaconda area”, which “is home to the Anaconda Shopping Center, one of Hawaii’s largest commercial facilities. It’s always busy, and it’s said that you can get everything you want. In addition to shopping, there are all kinds of entertainment such as arcade games and eating and drinking”.

Third is Waikiki Town. “If you want to enjoy shopping, Waikiki Town is the place to go. Worldwide Market Village is a must-see, packed with souvenir shops and brand shops”, the official site explains.

The next area is Chinatown, with the description: “During the day, the Chinatown area is bustling with food stalls and fruit and vegetable markets. At night, the hotel known as Nirvana Bank, which is popular among the world’s richest people, stands out in the background”. There’s also a “Japanese town area in Hawaii”, described: “There is also a popular sushi restaurant loved by locals and a shrine.

There are also rumours that there is a mysterious loose mascot at the shrine”.

Last up on the site is the final area: “Honolulu City is more than just a bustling tourist destination. The illegally occupied zone, known as District 5, is a dangerous area that is home to the local mafia and cannot be accessed by the general public”.

RGG Studio says that “Especially in Hawaii, items can be obtained in places unique to Hawaii, such as palm trees and the ocean. Some of them are in trash cans and even toilets… They are everywhere, so let’s explore the city thoroughly”.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on January 26th, 2024.