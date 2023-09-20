RGG Studio has announced the release date for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in the west, and it’s far sooner than we thought: January 26th, 2024 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Announced during a Like a Dragon Direct Showcase, the developer revealed that release date along with plenty of other new information. It’s worth noting you might want to go in blind for this one, but RGG has revealed a new story trailer, and a new gameplay trailer (which you can see below).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality of life refinements, and improved gameplay favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively.

Pre-orders for Infinite Wealth are open now, and will include the “Hero’s Booster Pack”, which helps you level up faster, and also includes a special job set of Linebacker and Tennis Ace. The game will include loads of experiences as you’d expect from a Yakuza/Like a Dragon title, including Sicko Snap, Crazy Delivery (inspired by Crazy Taxi), and more.

In terms of English voice cast, RGG revealed that Danny Trejo will voice Dwight (“leader of the Barracudas, who supervises the largest counterfeit goods market in the world aided by his sharp sense of business and even sharper machete”), and Daniel Dae Kim is the voice of Masataka Ebina, a Yakuza Captain.

Not to be outdone, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (which is due on November 9th) had the opening cinematic revealed (click here to view that), and also it was confirmed that “Atlanta-based hip hop artist J.I.D and Japanese musician Yojiro Noda partner with SEGA to create “Katatoki,” the theme song for this game”. If you’re interested, The Man Who Erased His Name will include a demo for Infinite Wealth, too.