Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name gets ‘Overview’ trailer

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have revealed an exciting new ‘Overview’ trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. In the video, players will get to see more on the gripping story of legendary warrior Kazuma Kiryu (now known as Joryu), along with intense combat, and other exciting experiences.

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename “Joryu”, Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

For players who pre-order the game, a Legendary Fighter Pack will be included, featuring icons like Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima for use in the Coliseum battle arena mode. A special trial version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will also be included in the purchase.

Some of the key features of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name are as follows:

ERASE YOUR PAST TO PROTECT YOUR FUTURE: Embark on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

ULTIMATE COMBAT WITH TWO HIGH-IMPACT FIGHTING STYLES: Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: Whether you’re brawling in the secret Battle Arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

You can watch the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name overview trailer below: