Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in November

SEGA and RGG Studio has announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and it’s coming on November 9th to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

This one is a spinoff from the Yakuza series, offering the real-time combat from that series, and not the turn-based combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it seems. It also sees the return of Kazuma Kiryu, the main character from the Yakuza series, too.

If you pre-order the game you’ll get some bonus goodies thanks to the Legendary Fighter Pack, which adds the following Yakuza members to fight off against in Battle Arena:

Goro Majima – The Mad Dog of Shimano

Taiga Saejima – The Slayer of Eighteen

Daigo Dojima – 6th Chairman of the Tojo Clan

Check out the reveal trailer, the official word on the story from the press release, and the key features, below:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama. ​

ERASE YOUR PAST TO PROTECT YOUR FUTURE: Embark on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

ULTIMATE COMBAT WITH TWO HIGH-IMPACT FIGHTING STYLES: Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: Whether you’re brawling in the secret Battle Arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming to PC and consoles on November 9th.