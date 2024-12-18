Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii mini games revealed

RGG Studio and SEGA have together revealed a host of mini games and activities for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Sega says: “Enjoy karaoke, Majima-style! In addition to the Goro Pirates theme song and brand-new idol hits, some favorites from the series are making their return! Karaoke is also available while aboard your ship. Be it on land or at sea, get ready to sing your heart out!”

Here’s some of the songs available:

“Song of Departure -Journey to the New World”: A musical theme song for Noah’s first trip to the outside world.

“24-Hour Cinderella”: Majima’s signature song features comical lyrics that belie an emotional connection to Majima.

“The Sun at 36.5°C”: The long-awaited Majima idol song, following the popular “24 Hour Cinderella”.

“Midnight Desire”: A hard-hitting number full of shouts, based on the theme of fighting the desire to eat ramen noodles and other food late at night.

“The Goro Pirates Theme”: The theme song of the Goro Pirates formed by Majima.

“Get to the Top!”: The song Majima sang for the first time at karaoke is back after a long hiatus.

Dragon Kart is back as well: “Dragon Kart, a Dangerous Battle racing game where anything goes, in Hawaii! Featuring a variety of modes, including Grand Prix and Versus, which specializes in shootouts with rivals. Players can hone their techniques, attack rivals thoroughly or use their rocket launcher to kick everything out of the way and become the fastest and the strongest in Hawaii!”

Sega adds you can dress Majima up, saying: “Players can change Majima into 200 different outfits, including the series’ well-known “Goromi” and idol outfits. Hairstyle, eye patch, earrings, and other details will be available for players to create their own “Goro Majima”!”

There are also, as usual with the Yakuza games, some “classic” titles you can play from Sega’s past: “Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features the underwater shooting game, “Ocean Hunter,” in the Game Center. Enjoy the beautiful underwater world! Additionally, the Master System also has new games! In addition to “Poseidon Wars 3-D” and “Space Harrier 3-D,” you can enjoy a variety of shooters such as “Star Jacker.”

Of course there’s loads of sub stories as well, some of which sound the usual kind of fun.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on February 21st, 2025.