Like a Dragon Direct shows off new footage from Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

SEGA and RGG Studios held a Like a Dragon Direct that showed off various updates on what fans can expect from the latest from the series. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii seems like such a mad, wonderful idea, and the more footage that is shown off and the more details released, it’s so hard not to get hyped. It’s going to be interesting to see where the story leads following the finale of Infinite Wealth, but whatever happens, there’s no way any of us saw it involving Yakuza pirates! Thankfully we only have to wait until February 21 to play it.

A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.

During the livestream, fans got to see lots of cool new footage such as a closer look at its combat on both land and sea, and that naval combat looks absolutely insane. On top of that, there was information about ship customisation, crew building, side experiences, and more. Not only that, but RGG also announced during the Like a Dragon Direct that New Game+ would be coming after the launch as a free update.

As mentioned earlier, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be launching on February 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. If you’re eager to find out all the new information on what to expect from Goro Majima and his crew as they set sail on the seven seas, you can watch the Like a Dragon Direct below: