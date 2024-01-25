Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth jobs guide | Best jobs and when they unlock

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth jobs are one of the most important things in the entire game. A good job selection, with the right moves unlocked can be the best way to get ahead in battle, and the quickest way to raise your stats. Also, as you unlock new jobs, due to how the levelling works, you’ll often be able to boost from level 1-10 with a new job within one or two fights.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth jobs are basically classes, really. But it can takes some time to unlock them, as the story slowly unfolds. With our guide we’ll give you the list of which jobs and skills are best to utilise, and of course, when they unlock. It’s worth noting, however, there will slight spoilers for party members, so if you don’t want to know who eventually joins the parties, then maybe bookmark this page and come back later on.

When do Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth jobs unlock?

If you’ve played the previous game, you might be a little confused as you start playing Infinite Wealth. At first, you do get to switch jobs quickly for Ichiban from Freelancer to Hero, but this is due to story beats and isn’t something you control. The actual ability to change jobs manually unlocks in Chapter 5, when you will go to a specific shop in Hawaii. Here you will go on “tours”, which the first one is free. That’ll unlock a job, and from there on you pay for each tour to unlock an awesome new cut-scene which reveals a new job.

However, it’s not quite that easy, as you’ll need to be playing the game a lot to access the tours that reveal jobs. They aren’t just a case of paying money, as each has a requirement for personality levels. You will need around level 4-5 in each of Ichiban’s personality traits to access them all. So get playing! The first job you unlock will be free, and it’ll be Aquanaut.

Which job is best for which character?

While the game has been designed so you can play through comfortably without changing jobs, it is best to experiment a bit yourself. But after playing extensively, we’ve come up with the following. When we say secondary we mean that these are good to level up as well, so when you deepen your bonds with party members, they can inherit skills from other jobs.

Ichiban: Hero (primary) and Suijimon Master or Freelancer (secondary)

Hero (primary) and Suijimon Master or Freelancer (secondary) Tomizawa: Pyrodancer or Aquanaut (primary) and Cabbie (secondary)

Pyrodancer or Aquanaut (primary) and Cabbie (secondary) Chitose: Geodancer (primary) and Heiress (secondary)

Geodancer (primary) and Heiress (secondary) Adachi: Samurai (primary) and Detective (secondary)

Samurai (primary) and Detective (secondary) Joongi: Hitman (primary) and Samurai (secondary)

Hitman (primary) and Samurai (secondary) Kiryu: Dragon of Dogima (primary) and Action Star (secondary)

Dragon of Dogima (primary) and Action Star (secondary) Nanba : Action Star or Aquanaut (primary) and Homeless Guy (secondary)

: Action Star or Aquanaut (primary) and Homeless Guy (secondary) Seonhee: Night Queen (primary) and Assassin (secondary)

Night Queen (primary) and Assassin (secondary) Saeko: Idol (primary) and Barmaid (secondary)

Idol (primary) and Barmaid (secondary) Zhao: Mafia (primary) and Desperado (secondary)

That said, this leaves some jobs un-used, so do experiment with:

Kunoichi

Housekeeper

Breaker

Chef

Host

Any other jobs or advice?

There are two other jobs, but both are extra paid DLC. These are the Tennis Ace and Linebacker jobs. To unlock the Suijimon Master job you need to take part in the Suijimon sub-story, and beat the first gym leader: it will then unlock.

Other than that, we’d thoroughly recommend spending as much time doing activities with friends as much as you can. The deeper the bond means you can inherit more jobs from other jobs to make your combat options even deeper. If you do like a job, make sure you get it to level 30 as soon as possible, as that’s when the strongest skills start to unlock, and with characters like Chitose, Saeko, and other magical users, these can be winning skills.