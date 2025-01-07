Like a Dragon Direct announced for January 9th

SEGA and RGG Studios has revealed a date for the next Like a Dragon direct, and it’s this week, on January 9th. It’ll be taking place on YouTube and will be live at 5pm UK (GMT) or 6pm if you’re in CEST.

It’ll also be broadcast on the SEGA Twitch channel as well, and in case you didn’t realise, it will “will reveal various updates and first-looks at new features for the upcoming modern-day pirate adventure Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii“.

The last video that RGG and SEGA put out as a live show can be seen below:

A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure. Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they’re caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure.

In our review of the previous Like a Dragon game (Infinite Wealth), we scored it a 10/10 and said: “There’s nothing I’d change about this one, and it improves on what’s come before it, and features a story worth investing your time in. Infinite Wealth is a masterpiece”

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on February 21st, 2025.