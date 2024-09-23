Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii announced, coming February 2025

Sega and RGG Studio has announced the next title in the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and it’s coming early 2025.

Described as a “modern-day pirate adventure that follows the once-feared legend of the yakuza world, Goro Majima”, Sega has confirmed it’ll be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam, and Windows) on February 28th, 2025.

As with The Man Who Erased His Name, this will be a return to the beat-em-up style games, with the mainline numbered Like a Dragon titles maintaining the turn-based RPG nature.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a brand-new action adventure that follows Goro Majima across land and sea. One year after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Majima washes ashore on a deserted island amid the scattered remnants of a shipwreck. Unable to remember even his own name, Majima travels across the vast ocean in search of clues to piece together his lost identity, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they’re caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure. ​As Majima, players will assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading their ship, the “Goromaru,” battling enemy pirate ships and conquering seas and hidden islands alike. In combat, players can deliver explosive combos and aerial takedowns by dynamically switching between two fighting styles: dual-wield short swords or deploy pirate tools with the swashbuckling “Sea Dog” style or utilize speed, agility and flair to defeat enemies into submission with the infamous “Mad Dog” style.

Pre-orders are open now for the game, and come in the following versions:

Standard Edition (Digital/Physical)

Deluxe Edition (Digital) – includes DLC customization and character packs.

Collector’s Edition (Physical) – includes the base game, Deluxe Edition DLC Code, and special limited merchandise including a replica of Goro Majima’s eye patch, treasure coin pin, and more. Please visit the official website for further details.

There are also pre-order bonuses: “the “Ichiban Pirate Crew Set” DLC that adds popular Like a Dragon character Ichiban Kasuga and his pet crawfish Nancy to Majima’s crew of “Goro Pirates,” as well as the “Ichiban Special Outfit Set” DLC that allows Majima to change into two of Ichiban Kasuga’s iconic outfits.”

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on February 28th, 2025.