Xbox Partner Preview coming this week, will feature Alan Wake 2

Xbox has announced a new Partner Preview showcase is coming this week, showing off games coming to Xbox, Windows, and Game Pass, including Alan Wake 2’s new expansion.

The Xbox Partner Preview is happening on Thursday, October 17th at 6pm BST (10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern time), and will last around 25 minutes. While we don’t have exact details, the publisher has announced some of the games that’ll be showcased. You can expect to see gameplay from the new Alan Wake 2 DLC, as well as an “action-packed new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii“. There will also be a “peek at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers”, as well as “multiple world premieres, and more”.

You can check out the stream when it happens, below:

As you’d expect, this is to be a showcase where it’s all games, and no messing about. There will be over a dozen trailers shown off. If you prefer a Twitch stream, that’s available here.

It’ll be exciting to see the new Alan Wake 2 DLC, as this is “The Lake House” expansion, which looks to be the crossover between Wake and Remedy’s other superb title, Control.

In our review of Alan Wake 2, Chris White said: “Alan Wake 2 is a sensational sequel that was worth waiting over a decade for. The story of Saga and Alan takes some serious twists and turns on its journey through darkness, and features some of the greatest (and most unexpected) moments of this wonderful year of gaming. Remedy has truly made something special in Alan Wake 2, and I simply wasn’t prepared to love it as much as I do.”

Xbox has also recently announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone are all coming to Game Pass, which means you can play the new Call of Duty title day one, including via Cloud Gaming.