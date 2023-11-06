Podcast 537: Alan Wake 2, Jusant, WarioWare: Move It!

Fit to burst with massive games, on this week’s podcast it’s time for Chris Hyde and Adam to discuss Alan Wake 2. We won’t be spoiling it, but there’s plenty to talk about given how long the team (or some of it!) has waited for the sequel from Remedy, that’s for sure.

But there’s more, as Jusant has just been released (and is on Game Pass, so you can play it now), and WarioWare: Move It! is the long-wanted sequel we didn’t know we wanted ’til we played it of Smooth Moves.

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can ensure you never miss another episode by subscribing on YouTube, and hitting that bell button so you get a notification on your device the second it goes live. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing, on Twitch?