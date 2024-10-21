Alan Wake 2 “anniversary update” detailed, coming October 22nd

Remedy has announced a big update for Alan Wake 2, which will be hitting on October 22nd along with the second piece of DLC.

Speaking on the official site, Vida Starčević, Senior Community Manager, said: “We can’t believe it’s been almost a year since Alan Wake 2 was released. Thank you to everyone who has played the game and become a member of our fanbase and the Remedy community, no matter when you joined us or how long you’ve been a fan.”

The Lake House DLC releases on October 22nd, which was announced during the recent Xbox Showcase, but the larger update “The anniversary update” brings together “changes and improvements to the game based on that feedback”. Remedy adds that the update “contains our biggest addition to quality of life and accessibility options to the game to date”.

One such update is for PlayStation 5 players, as there will now be gyro aiming (motion controlled), and haptics for healing items and throwables, and not just weapons as was previously the case. Remedy adds: “You can turn the motion sensor function on and off, as well as tweak horizontal and vertical sensitivity, set gyro space, and choose whether your pitch, yaw, and roll directions are standard or inverted.”

Here’s a list of features coming in the new Gameplay Assist menu:

Quick turn

Auto complete QTE

Button tapping to single tap

Weapon charging with taps

Healing items with taps

Lightshifter with taps

Player invulnerability

Player immortality

One shot kill

Infinite ammo

Infinite flashlight batteries

We loved Alan Wake 2, saying “Alan Wake 2 is a sensational sequel that was worth waiting over a decade for. The story of Saga and Alan takes some serious twists and turns on its journey through darkness, and features some of the greatest (and most unexpected) moments of this wonderful year of gaming. Remedy has truly made something special in Alan Wake 2, and I simply wasn’t prepared to love it as much as I do.” in our review, and scoring it 9.5/10.

Alan Wake 2 is out now on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.