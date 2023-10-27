Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme solutions guide | get all the trinkets

If you haven’t heard or seen any of the Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme puzzles yet, you probably are in the wrong place. The Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme puzzles are littered throughout Saga’s story, and can be brain bustingly cheeky. You will often have to find the models you need to solve the puzzle first, and then sometimes after you’ve solved it, finding your reward is a challenge in itself.

With our handy guide you should be able to solve all the Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme puzzles, as we’ve got the solutions for each one. You’re welcome!

Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme puzzles: what are they?

There will be plenty of them, but you’ll likely see your first puzzle like this in the second chapter. Saga will find a rocky area with a piece of paper showing a nursery rhyme. There will be little figurines nearby, and the idea is you need to place the correct figure on the corresponding chalk drawing, to solve and complete the puzzle.

WARNING: PLOT SPOILERS AHEAD

Note: This guide is a work in progress. As we discover more solutions, we will add them to this document.

Cauldron Lake locations & solutions

There are a total of 5 Nursery Rhymes to find as you explore Cauldron Lake, although not all of them are available until later in the story. We’ve listed them below in the order we recommend doing them. This is because you need to find figurines in some locations first to then use them later in other rhyme solutions too.

1. Near the Bridge

Dolls Required: Crow

Reward: Hammer Charm

This will likely be the first Nursery Rhyme you come across whilst playing, and can be accessed as early as Chapter 2. Once you have returned from the Overlap, the lake will have receded a little and you can explore the western area of the map. Once you cross over the bridge, you should see an area to your left.

Firstly, pick up the Crow Doll from the table, then turn around and explore the drawing on the ground. If you inspect it you will see the following inscription:

One bird for light, Two for darkness, Three birds for a fight, Four for a struggle, Five birds for injury, Six for misery, Seven for the ending, whatever it may be.

You then need to place the Crow Doll on one of the surrounding images. As we only have one bird, according to the Rhyme, we need to place it on Light, so place the Crow Doll on the Sun. This will activate a change in reality.

To claim your reward, look back to the table you picked up Crow Doll and you should see the Hammer Charm. Grab it, and make sure to pick up the Doll as well, as you will use it again later.

2. Witchfinder Station

Dolls Required: Hero, Wolf

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm

Next, you can head to the Witchfinder Station, on the Northwest of the map. You’ll find outside the Station, on the ground next to some equipment is another Nursery Rhyme. This one reads:

The Hero brave and strong left home to right a wrong, From the woods came the Wolf so greedy and hungry, That he ate what he found in the house without a host, The Hero returned to find she’d lost the thing she loved most.

Head into the Witchfinder Station, and go upstairs. In the children’s bedroom – the one with the playpen, you should find the Wolf Doll and Hero Doll to the right of it, by the window. Pick them up.

Now head back outside to the Rhyme. To follow the Rhyme, we must place the Hero Doll on the Boat and the Wolf Doll on the Tree. Again this will alter the reality, and you will see wolf paw prints that you can follow back into the Station and upstairs. Follow them, and then in the playpen, you will find the Coffee Mug Charm.

3. Private Cabin

Dolls Required: Crow, Hero, Wolf

Reward: Kalevala Knights Charm

From the Witchfinder Station, head towards the stream, and the entrance to the Private Cabin. You enter the enclosed area by going under a log. To the right is the Nursery Rhyme on the ground. It reads:

A mother-Crow sits in her nest, Guarding her babies and doing her best, To protect her home from the Beast coming to feast, But only a Hero brave of heart can keep the two apart.

Given you already have all the dolls required, you can place them right away. Place the Crow Doll on the Bird Egg, place the Wolf on the House, and place the Hero on the Heart.

Once more, reality is altered, but it might not be immediately apparent how. It’s not the Private Cabin you want; instead, you need to go back into the main area, under the log. On the ground, you should see a lot of black gunk, and you can actually follow it away from the Cabin and to the left. Eventually, you will come to a birdhouse that has broken (it was previously in the tree, and you can find it there before if you look). Inside the birdhouse is the Kalevala Knights Charm.

Note: As a result of the Nursery Rhyme, you may encounter a wolf prowling around, so take this out first before looking for the Charm.

More solutions coming soon

Watery locations & solutions

1. Near the Shooting Range

Dolls Required: Moose

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm

As you head out from Watery towards Coffee World, you will be attacked by a couple of Taken enemies. Once they are defeated, follow the road around to the right to the Shooting Range area, and another Nursery Rhyme can be found on the floor. It reads:

The Gentle Beast with a beautiful crown, Runs through the woods with a worried frown, From the Hunter he flees between the mighty trees, To make it out alive.

By the Rhyme you will find two dolls, a Deer Doll and a Moose Doll. Be sure to pick both of them up. Although we’ll only be using the Moose Doll for this puzzle.

Place the Moose Doll on the Tree and that will alter the reality. You will see black moose tracks on the ground to follow back the way you came, and then you will find the Coffee Mug Charm at the foot of a newly-emerged Moose statue.

2. Near the Radio Tower

Dolls Required: Deer

Reward: Deer Charm

If you head to the Radio Tower on your map, and then head left and down a slope, you should find the next Nursery Rhyme on the ground next to the same familiar equipment. This time the clue for the Rhyme is:

Three little Deers ventured to roam, And found a nice place to eat and play, One little Deer never came home, And two of the Deer cried all day.

As before, the solution is to do with the single Deer Doll that we have. Place the Deer Doll on the House and this will alter reality.

Now look up and you will see a deer run off towards the Radio Tower, now follow it’s direction, but be prepared for a fight against two wolves. Take them out, and then you should be able to recover the Deer Charm from the corpse of the dead deer on the ground nearby.

3. Outside the Watery Lighthouse

Dolls Required: Wise Elder, Trickster

Reward: Deer Charm

The next Nursery Rhyme sees you head towards the Watery Lighthouse which is near the Trailer Park area. Head up to the lighthouse, taking down any Taken in your way. Before you head to the Nursery Rhyme itself, head to the front door of the Lighthouse, where you can pick up the Mother, Wise Elder, and Trickster Dolls.

Now head around the back of the Lighthouse, and you should see the Nursery Rhyme on the ground. It reads:

An old Watcher of the Sea before his demise, Cursed the waters that ruined his eyes, So he played a trick on the Ocean deep, The waves to fight and havoc to wreak, And in doing that wrong lost his soul’s song.

For this solution, we need to place the Wise Elder Doll on the Eye and the Trickster Doll on the Wave. This will again create a new reality.

Like before you need to follow the black markings on the ground, but this one is quite a trek away, but does make sense. Follow the markings back by the front door of the lighthouse, and then they turn left down the path towards the main road. Keep going until you reach the road.

At the road turn right again following the markings, until you get near the broken bridge. You then need to turn right again by the 20 speed sign, and follow a small path down to the water between some rocks. You will need to go under a log to get there. Explore to the left of this area and you will find the Lighthouse Charm on a rock near a boat.

More solutions coming soon

Bright Falls locations & solutions

Solutions coming soon