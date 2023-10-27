Alan Wake 2 padlock guide | How to get the screwdriver and break padlocks

One of the most frustrating things early on in the long awaited sequel is finding a locked cache thanks to a pesky Alan Wake 2 padlock blocking access to it. This happens early on, and will be annoying if you’re the kind of person who likes to collect everything in a game. But fret not, because there’s no such thing as an Alan Wake 2 padlock we can’t crack open, revealing the goodies hiding inside.

However, there’s a few things to note early on about how you do this. Firstly, you can return to areas, so don’t get upset if you don’t 100% clear a map the first time you see it. Secondly, you’ll be a good few hours in before you have the equipment you need to actually break open padlocks.

You might be forgiven for thinking you need bolt cutters, as there are puzzles where Saga will comment that she needs them. While bolt cutters are a thing you can get, they don’t come into play until even later, and aren’t how you open up padlocked caches.

Alan Wake 2 padlock guide: how far in do I need to be?

You’ll need to play, on average, around 4-7 hours to get into the third chapter for Saga’s story. You will be tasked with going to a new town called Watery, and the story will lead you towards a trailer park. On the way, you will be forced through a place called Coffee World, and this is where you need to be.

What item am I looking for?

As part of the story, you will need to get a trailer key from the safe in the gift shop at Coffee World. Sadly, the door to the shop is locked, and you’ll need something to break open the padlock. Once you find this padlock you’ll also see the message that tells you that to do so, you’ll need a screwdriver.

Where is the screwdriver?

One of the rides is currently not running, but you can walk right up to it. It’s one of those child-friendly slow whirly-gigs, but the second you walk onto it, the ride will start running. On normal difficulty you’ll be attacked by two enemies: one at ground level, and a “sniper” of sorts inside a teacup in the central area. Wait for the cup to lower, and headshot him with your crossbow. The screwdriver can be grabbed at any point during or after this brief fight, and it’s on the railing area to the left of the ride.

Congrats, you can now open all those annoying Alan Wake 2 padlock caches you missed back in the early game.