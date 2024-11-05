PS5 Pro getting 50 games at launch

PlayStation has announced that their will be 50 games coming to the PS5 Pro at launch. Announced via the PlayStation blog, games like Alan Wake 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Stellar Blade, and The Last of Us Part I will be available, spanning plenty of genres all with stunning new visuals.

The PS5 Pro will feature advanced ray tracing, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, and framerates of either 60hz or 120hz depending on what TV the player is using. The 50 games available on the PS5 Pro at launch are as follows:

For those wanting to find out more about the PS5 Pro, you can head on over to the official PlayStation website for more details.