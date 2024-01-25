RGG’s latest title is a “masterpiece“, but you might be wondering how long it takes to beat Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and we’ve got you covered.

As the culmination of so much of the Yakuza and Like a Dragon series to date, you’re going to need to set aside a lengthy period of time to get through this one, and there are many factors that affect how long to beat Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which can depend on play style, and even how invested in the story and characters you are.

How long to beat Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Let’s get down to brass tacks, then: the minimum time you will be expected to invest to beat the game is 50 hours. That would be almost a speed run, though. Reality wise, the likely figure is 55-65 hours of time to beat the game. That will allow you plenty of time to spend with in-game relationships, a healthy amount of sub-stories, activities, and side content. It’ll also account for you beating roughly a quarter of the Labyrinth dungeon levels total, so your party is never under-levelled. There are 14 chapters, the last is literally called “finale”.

A completionist playthrough, however, will exceed 100 hours easily. There’s an almost absurd amount of side content available in the game, and often vendors will only appear after activating a mini-game for the first time. For example, the can collecting game returns in Infinite Wealth, but you have to stumble across it to start the sub-story, then once done for the first time, a new vendor is available. This happens numerous times across the campaign.

What do I get for finishing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

When you finish the story, you will unlock “Premium Adventure”. This allows you to travel between locations at will, having a party make-up of whomever you choose. You can carry on doing activities and side-content with whichever party member you like, and you can change from day to night at the bar hideouts, as well.

However, this is not to be confused with “New Game Plus”, as this is not available unless you have the Ultimate Edition of the game. New Game Plus is basically paid DLC, in that respect, however given the scope and scale of the game, you’ll easily spend 100 hours before desperately wanting to start over.