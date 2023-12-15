Free English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden out now

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have released the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and it’s free. For players that own the game on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, it can be downloaded as a free patch now.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest entry in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s flagship Like a Dragon series. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds across Sotenbori and Yokohama.

With just over a month to go, players that prefer English dub get the opportunity to enjoy the thrilling adventure of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name before diving into Infinite Wealth.

We reviewed it last month and loved it, saying, “Like A Dragon Gaiden is a wonderful game that has some amazing moments, but it’s also a lot of fun to play. Combat is thrilling regardless of the fighting style, with both having advantages in battle. The minigames are in abundance, giving you plenty for Kiryu to do when not chasing down gangsters, and even the sub stories, while not as enjoyable as previous games, have some cool nods to the legacy Ryu Ga Gotoku have done so well to craft. In what could potentially be Kiryu’s final chapter in an action-adventure title, it does more than enough to satisfy fans of the series, whilst still offering enough for new players to enjoy.”

You can watch the announcement for the free English dub now available in Like a Dragon Gaiden below: