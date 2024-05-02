Starfield update improves surface maps

Bethesda has released its latest update for Starfield as a beta on Steam, with the update set to go to all players in the near future. With it comes some big improvements and features, specifically knowing where you’re going on surface maps, new gameplay options, and more. There are also bug fixes and some changes to Xbox display settings, with everything detailed in more information via the official blog post on Betsheda’s website.
The big changes coming to the Starfield update are as follows:
- Improved surface maps – We’ve heard your feedback, and we’ve made some big improvements to surface maps, so you’ll always know just where to go and no longer “get lost” on the way to your parents’ place (and they weren’t buying that excuse anyway, you should really go visit them).
- New gameplay options – For those of you who like a bit of an extra challenge or want to make some aspects of the game easier, you can customize your experience with brand new options in the Settings menu. Want to make ground combat harder but ship combat easier? You can do just that!
- Added Ship Decoration mode to the interior of Ships – now you can decorate your ships just like you can with Outposts!
- Added Tabs to Container menus to make managing your inventory easier.
- Added the ability to change Traits and appearance after entering the Unity.
- Added Dialogue camera toggle in the Settings.
- Added Display settings for Xbox Series X to prioritize Visuals or Performance (Series X).
There’s also been a video released that details what players can expect from the Starfield update, which you can watch right here: