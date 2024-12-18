Indiana Jones and the Great Circle second update released

Bethesda and MachineGames has dropped a second patch for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which fixes some gameplay issues, and bugs, mostly.

In terms of general fixes, there is only one, as follows: Fixed an issue where users Game Slot may be reported as being damaged, or may appear to be completely missing, when no actual problem had occurred.

The update details are from the official blog post. Onto the gameplay fixes next:

Fixed an issue where player may be unable to equip Indy’s whip.

Fixed an issue where a player may end up with Indy’s camera permanently equipped.

Fixed an issue where player may drop and lose their camera if they use the quick-equip (“key item”) prompt to equip their camera while they are inspecting another nearby pick-up item.

There are also some graphical update in the second patch for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

Fix to prevent “Double vision” getting stuck on screen when Indy has almost drowned. To players who have already encountered this issue, repeating the near-drown should clear the issue.

Some further improvements to reduce “stutter” from duplicated frames during cutscenes.

Next up are specific mission and quest fixes, which MachineGames warns there may be small spoilers in:

Fixed an issue where Gina may not approach the secret entrance to the Vatican Treasure Chamber, blocking the mission from progressing.

Fixed an issue where Gina may go to pick the lock to the exit from the Vatican Treasure Chamber as soon as you enter the room, meaning you may miss some very important story developments.

Fixed a big hole in the floor collision around the edge of the wall around the Ziggurat in Sukhothai that the player could fall through.

Here are the PC specific fixes:

Fixed an issue where Nvidia DLSS may cause performance problems when enabled.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Frame Generation wasn’t activated properly if HDR is in use.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Low Latency Mode could cause performance problems when used with Frame Generation.

Fixed an issue where global illumination may be completely disabled when playing with below minimum VRAM graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where Lighting may be over bright in interior spaces if Path Tracing (Full Ray Tracing) is set to Medium or High Quality.

Known Issue: Nvidia Frame Generation may be temporarily disabled if HDR is activated for the first time. To work around this issue, disable and then re-enable DLSS. This only needs to be done once.

Xbox, now

Improvements to Global Illumination on Xbox, to fix issues where shadowed areas had appeared brighter than expected.

Lastly, MachineGames says that: “Content creators may have experienced crashes in the game if using OBS Studio software to capture video. Updating OBS Studio to version 31.0.0 should prevent these crashes from occurring. See https://obsproject.com/ to update to the latest version.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out now for PC and Xbox Series S|X. It’s in Game Pass for both.