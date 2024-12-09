Indiana Jones and the Great Circle first update adds Ray Tracing

Officially out today, Bethesda has already announced an update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which adds Ray Tracing.

The new comes from the Official Bethesda Blog, which also details the other parts of the update, which fixes some bugs, and some gameplay elements.,

Regarding the visuals, MachineGames says: “Added Full Ray Tracing (Path Tracing) feature on supported NVIDIA video cards. A minimum of 12GB VRAM is required to make use of this feature. Please note that we’re also working to support AMD FSR in a future game update.”

Here’s the “General” fixes:

Fix for a rare crash that could occur while saving the game.

Fix for an issue where you could temporarily lose Pre-Order/Deluxe outfit entitlements.

Fix to ensure your photographs appear more quickly when inspecting them from the journal.

Here’s the “Gameplay fixes”:

Fix for a broken animation that could occur if you equip the rebreather immediately upon jumping into water.

Fix for a situation where you may not be able to interact with objects temporarily if you tried to push an enemy with your revolver while stamina is exhausted.

Fix for an issue that could prevent you from being able to block punches while looking at a nearby pickup object.

Fix for issue where you may not be able to change your disguise after leaving the Sukhothai village via a fast-travel signpost.

Fix for several places where the whip may detach unexpectedly when swinging.

Fix for an issue where Indy’s legs may unexpectedly snap into place when swinging across the gap in the bridge in Nepal.

Fix to prevent enemies from being unaware of Indy when reloading a checkpoint made very close to soldiers that are guarding the entrance to a restricted location.

Fix for an issue that may result in Gina not appearing near your docked boat when expected.

Fix for camera shaking unexpectedly when dying to scorpions near the end of the Gizeh level.

Fix for an issue where first shot made from a temporary gun would be silent.

Fix for an issue where enemies may have a delayed response after you have stolen valuables from them.

Fix for an issue that might make you appear in a broken animation state if restarting a checkpoint after using a zipline while the game is saving.

Fix for an issue that might result in being unable to use your whip if you were performing a whip crack while saving the game, and then reloaded that save.

Fix for an issue where you may become stuck in the “Lucky Hat” recovery state.

There are also UI, Graphics, and Missions and Quest fixes, but some have spoilers so we’ve omitted those. You can check the official blog post via the link above if you want to read them.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out now for PC and Xbox Series S|X. It’s on Game Pass.