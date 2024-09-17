Bethesda reveals a deep dive video for Starfield: Shattered Space

Bethesda has revealed a deeper look at the upcoming expansion for its space-RPG, Starfield: Shattered Space, and it’s looking good.

The team says that the in depth video shows more of the upcoming content, in which you’ll “uncover the many mysteries surrounding House Va’ruun and explore an isolated, handcrafted new location in Starfield’s first major story expansion.”

Check out the video, below:

In Shattered Space, players will visit the homeworld of House Va’ruun for the first time. Explore a fully handcrafted new location and unravel the mysteries surrounding the followers of the Great Serpent. House Va’ruun is on the brink of collapse and their people need help finding a path forward. When your sudden presence on their hidden home planet is seen by some as divine intervention, it’s up to you to restore House Va’ruun and decide the fate of this secretive faction. You arrive on Va’ruun’kai to find the capital city in chaos. A massive vortex had recently devastated Dazra, swallowing huge chunks of the city. Residents are searching for missing loved ones and attempting to put their lives back together, and they don’t seem entirely pleased by your arrival. But what is this vortex? What happened to the people that disappeared into it? Who will lead the people now? Throughout your journey in Shattered Space, you’ll uncover the truth behind what caused the vortex to appear and in doing so, decide the fate of House Va’ruun.

On the official blog, we get a reminder that Starfield: Shattered Space is launching on September 30th, and also that: “Throughout the base game, the majority of your interactions with House Va’ruun come in the form of attacks from zealots. Your first introduction probably came from the UC Vanguard museum where you learned about the bloody Serpent’s Crusade. It paints House Va’ruun as a one-dimensional religious cult. In Shattered Space you’ll see the other side and begin to fill in some of the missing details in the story.”

“We wanted to give you the opportunity to explore every nook and cranny of this location and find clues as to who these people really are and what happened to them,” explains Lead Producer Joe Mueller. “When we first started thinking about what this experience would be like, we knew we wanted it to feel like a traditional Bethesda Game Studios expansion. Having the planet laid out so intentionally works perfectly with this isolationist society. Everything they’ve done since establishing themselves will be right here on Va’ruun’kai. The whole planet tells the story of these people who have never left their home and want to remain a secret.”

Starfield: Shattered Space launches for PC (via Steam and Windows Store) and Xbox Series S|X on September 30th.