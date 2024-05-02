PlayStation Plus games for May revealed

PlayStation has revealed what games are coming to PS Plus in May, including EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. These are some big games, and they’ll all be available from May 7, giving players a chance to download April’s games until May 6. For those that might not be familiar with the newly announced PlayStation Plus games coming to the service on May, we’ve got you covered.

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 continues to improve the moment-to-moment gameplay, and the HyperMotion technology is noticeable from the moment you play with the best teams in the world. PlayStyles are also a fantastic addition, adding even more levels of authenticity to matches, along with unpredictable action that causes you to play to each player’s strengths. Careers have had some decent additions, but aren’t a huge step away from FIFA 23, and UT Evolutions give you more control over certain cards throughout the season. It may not have the same name anymore, but EA Sports is still the king of football games.

Ghostrunner 2

I did notice more frame drops on PS5 than I did while playing the original on PC, even in performance mode. There were no crashes or issues with AI this time round, but there are moments where the game struggles with everything that’s going on at such speeds. Regardless of that, though, if you were a fan of the previous game then you absolutely must play the sequel. In fact, even if you’re a newcomer to this world, I’d say it’s worth braving the challenge if you have the patience for it. You’ll suffer hundreds of deaths in Dharma City, but every single one is worth it to move you forward step-by-bloody-step.

Tunic

I think Tunic might be one of the standout titles of the year so far. We all expected Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West to be good. Tunic, on the other hand has provided one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had without expecting it. Coming from one person makes it even more special. Some titles have hundreds of people working on them and often fail to succeed. Many are going to love the Death’s Door similarities, but Tunic is one of a kind. From the satisfying combat to the joy in exploring the ruins, forests, and dungeons, it is one hell of a title.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

In terms of pure gameplay, game-feel, mechanics and quality-of-life improvements, Lightfall excels. It does more to revitalise Destiny 2’s flagging, convoluted systems than any other expansion since perhaps The Taken King, way back when. But the story is a considerable step backwards from the incredible Witch Queen campaign, and Bungie will need to perform some course-correcting magic to get us back on track and keep people invested going forward. At this point, I’d say it’s an easy enough recommendation if you’re already a fan, but Destiny 2: Lightfall does nothing to improve the game’s unintuitive onboarding and confusing lore for anyone else.