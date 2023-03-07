Destiny 2: Lightfall | Strider Quest guide

The Strider quest is the fourth and final questline to unlock the Winterbite Exotic Heavy Glaive in Destiny 2: Lightfall. You will need to have completed the campaign, and reached rank 11 with Nimbus to begin the questline. You will also need to complete the Stargazer, Maelstrom and Strider quests to recieve the Strider quest. Read on for our guide completeing the Destiny 2: Lightfall Strider quest.

Step 1: Go see Quinn

“Visit the archivist.”

Pop along to the Hall of Heroes and see the Archivist to obtain the quest. She should give you it right after you finish Bluejay’s quest.

Step 2: Complete all three Terminal Overload activities

“Spend keys on Terminal Overload Key Chests in each of the three different areas of Neomuna.”

Unfortunately, this step is time-gated, because Bungie. The Terminal Overload activity moves every day, so you’ll need to complete one three days in a row so you can do one in each area. You’ll also need to use a Key to open the special chest each time, so get farming those in the meantime.

Step 3: Kill Cabal troops and complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector

“Defeat Shadow Legion forces in Neomuna to find location data, and complete the Ahimsa Park Lost Sector for a data cipher to put the data together.”

Simply go ham on Calus’ forces around Neomuna until you have the location data, and then head to Ahimsa Park. The Lost Sector you want is the Gilded Precept, the entrance to which is near Calus’ huge ship, the Typhon Imperator. Beat the boss, loot the chest, celebrate.

Step 4: Go back to the Hall of Heroes.

“The archivist wants to discuss your findings.”

Head on back to the Hall of Heroes and talk to Quinn.

Step 5: Repair the Strider Monument

“Approach Strider’s memorial to repair it.”

Interact with the shattered Monument to restore it.

Step 6: Defeat the Vex forces at Maya’s Retreat

“Destroy the Hydras and shut down the confluxes at Maya’s Retreat.”

Travel to Maya’s Retreat, which is marked on the map. Once there you’ll face a load of Vex led by some tough Hydras. Wipe them all out and do your happy dance, because you’re finally finished. Only one more step to go.

Step 7: Return to Quinn

“The archivist has a reward for you.”

That’s it; that’s everything you need to do to complete the Strider quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Return to Archivist Quinn in the Hall of Heroes and she’ll give you the rather awesome Winterbite Exotic Heavy Glaive.