Prime Gaming September includes Football Manager 2023, FIFA, and Overwatch content

Prime Gaming September has been announced by Amazon, and as usual there’s plenty of full games and in-game content on offer for subscribers.
The biggest game for Prime Gaming September is Football Manager 2023, but there’s lots of content you’ll want to set reminders for so you can grab in-game goodies for your favourite titles, like FIFA 23, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and just loads more.
Another of the major in-game content freebies from Prime Gaming September is for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Amazon says that “Continuing in season four of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, players can discover incredible new ways to experience the Blunderdome in this cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game. This season’s focus on creative construction uploads players into a vast digital domain, offering players creative control to design the most chaotic courses ever!”, and will be offering new content from September 6th in the form of Strawberry Backpack, Doggo Slippers, and 1000 Kudos.
Call of Duty: Warzone will also be getting some in-game love from, with the following on offer: Speed Demon – Operator Skin, Take the Wheel – TAQ-V Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint, Dropping In – Animated Calling Card, Burning Rubber – Emblem, Double XP Token, Double Weapon XP Token.
But perhaps the biggest draw is the full games on offer as part of the Prime Gaming September subscription. Taken from the press release, here’s the info:
- September 7. Football Manager 2023 [Epic Games Store] – Construct a dream squad, outwit rivals and experience the thrill of the UEFA Champions League as players’ journey towards footballing glory awaits.
- September 14. Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim [GOG] – Strengthen an empire and rise to power as players expand borders, build cities and raise armies in this multiplayer simulation game.
- September 14. Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy [Amazon Games App] – Strategize for epic battles, unlock intriguing puzzles and solve exciting quests as players use various abilities to defeat Father Eldritch’s oppressive armies in this RPG title.
- September 21. Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space [Amazon Games App] – Go on an adventure to combat the mysterious robot from Planet X and save Earth as players take on the role of taco-loving Dexter Stardust.
- September 21. Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate [Amazon Games App] – Replace the entire army with a shotgun wielding king in this unique strategy roguelike based on the timeless classic, chess.
- September 28. Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code] – Become a detective in this thrilling hidden object title, as players unravel secrets to solve a variety of cases. With the Collector’s Edition, players will also have the chance to make choices, unlock additional achievements and receive bonus collectibles.
- September 28. Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator [Amazon Games App] – Grow your very own winery by making impactful, strategic decisions, such as choosing which vines to grow, when to harvest, what wine to market and more.
That’s not all though, as throughout the month there is in-game content coming to multiple titles.
- September 1 Dead Island 2 – From Dusk’ Plaid Whacker
- September 1 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Strawberry Backpack, Doggo Slippers, 1000 Kudos
- September 6 Dead By Daylight – 400K Bloodpoints
- September 7 Diablo IV – Vermilion Dark Tome, Vermilion Bolt Thrower Bundle
- September 7 Football Manager 2023 [Epic Games Store]
- September 7 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – Chicken Dinner Booster Pack
- September 7 Teamfight Tactics – Can’t Touch This Emote
- September 7 Warframe – Octavia Iridos Bundle
- September 8 New World – Equilibrium’s Boon
- September 12 ROBLOX – Clutch Missile Launcher
- September 13 My Pet Hooligan – Cinematic Full Outfit
- September 14 Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy [Amazon Games App]
- September 14 Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim [GOG]
- September 14 The Crew: Motorfest – Plymouth Road Runner Freedom Edition 1970, “The Panther” Window Tint, “The Panther” Tire
- September 15 Pokémon GO – 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Incense item bundle
- September 18 Destiny 2 – Consult the Archives Exotic Emote, Curse of Foresight Exotic Sparrow, Edge of the Worlds Legendary Ship, Methane Explorer Legendary Shader
- September 18 League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule
- September 19 League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Recall Chest
- September 19 Shadow Fight 3 – 90 Legendary Keys, 300 Umbracite, 300 Chrysonite, 150 Magmium
- September 20 Hearthstone – Random Standard Epic Card
- September 20 Honkai: Star Rail – 60 Stellar Jades, 8 Traveler’s Guides, 5 Disposable Kinetic Cannons
- September 21 Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space [Amazon Games App]
- September 21 Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, 3 Rare Wildcards
- September 21 Overwatch 2 – Owl Guardian Mercy
- September 21 Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate [Amazon Games App]
- September 25 Paladins – Pirate’s Treasure Io Skin
As always you can grab you goodies and games from the official Amazon Gaming hub.