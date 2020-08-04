Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has officially released and is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

For PlayStation Plus subscribers you can get the game as part of your subscription throughout the month of August.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a mad free-for-all where up to sixty contestants battle it out via variety of different obstacle courses and games to be crowned the ultimate winner.

Features:

Massive Online Pandemonium : Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Competitive & Cooperative : Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!

: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! Comically Physical : Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!

: Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure! Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.