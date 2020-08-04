Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has officially released and is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.
For PlayStation Plus subscribers you can get the game as part of your subscription throughout the month of August.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a mad free-for-all where up to sixty contestants battle it out via variety of different obstacle courses and games to be crowned the ultimate winner.
Features:
- Massive Online Pandemonium: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.
- Competitive & Cooperative: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!
- Comically Physical: Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!
- Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.
Ayeeeeee, we’re not just the number 1 on Global Top Sellers on Steam 👌
We’re also the number 1 top-selling game on steam that isn’t verified on Twitter 👌
You love to see ithttps://t.co/tzLe6zEg5O pic.twitter.com/9w2T8uc13N
— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020