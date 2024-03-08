Wizard with a Gun “Bounty of Guns” update out today, adds lots of guns

Devolver Digital and developer Galvanic Games has released the “bounty of guns” update for Wizard with a Gun, and you can guess what it does. That’s right, it adds lots of guns!

The update is a free one, but if you don’t own the game yet, Devolver Digital has put the game on sale for 40% off on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X, while the “Gunmancer” pack DLC is also discounted. If you’re on Xbox you can get the whole bundle as part of the Deluxe Edition, at 25% off.

Onto the new update, though, bounty of guns adds more than 50 new guns, ” including new weapon types such as a minigun, mortar, and a two-handed SMG, each with unique properties, powders, and uses. Store your newly acquired arms and show them off on Gun Mounts, a new piece of furniture for your Tower”.

As you scour through the increasingly dangerous Shatter, pick up lucrative Bounties to earn special rewards. But beware, they come with increasingly difficult challenges. Your new foes move faster, hit harder, and possess special attacks. Defeat them to fulfil the Bounties, then claim your reward from the Bounty Mechana and unlock extraordinary new weapons. The Bounty of Guns update also introduces four new mini-bosses, each unique to their own biome, while Ambush Events randomly trigger as you explore the Overworld. In addition to the free payload, The Wizard With a Gun Bounty Hunter Pack includes the recipes for new Musketeer, Barbarian, and Potionmaker’s outfits for £5.89.

You can check out the image below, showing the new guns:

In our review of the game, Lyle said: “Wizard with a Gun combines crafting and Roguelike isometric action to create an entertaining, if slightly too repetitive game. It’s worth the repetition to try out all the cool bullet types and guns though, and the end of the world is always a real rush. It my not be perfect, but there’s nothing else quite like Wizard with a Gun”.

Wizard with a Gun is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5.