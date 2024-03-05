Pepper Grinder gets a new gameplay trailer

Ahead of the March 28th release date, developer Ahr Ech and publisher Devolver Digital has put out a new gameplay trailer for Pepper Grinder.

Described as a “blisteringly fast-paced piratical platforming stars a treasure hunter named Pepper who uses her drill, Grinder, to race through the earth like a super-powered miner”, this one looks very interesting indeed, and we’re looking forward to giving it a go.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure starring the titular Pepper, a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting, and Grinder, her super-powered drilling device. Shipwrecked and robbed of her treasure, Pepper must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what the mischievous Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain & water, controls machines, and pulverizes all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune – with interest! Pepper’s progress will not be that simple, however, as mysterious beings begin to emerge from the shadows…

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page:

Gritty Gameplay: Cruise through a colourfully animated world with precise movements, fluid drilling, and thrilling leaps.

Thrilling Drilling: Chew through the world with Grinder and find new drill bits to ramp up the chaos and solve clever puzzles.

Conquer & Collect: Pick up jewels and other riches during your adventure and cash them in at shops to power up Pepper, open up new paths on the world map, and snag collectible stickers for your sticker book.

It’s worth noting that there’s a demo available on both Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, so if you want to get a chance to try it ahead of the March 28th release date, you can do so for free right now.

Pepper Grinder is coming to PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch (for $14.99) on March 28th.