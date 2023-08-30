New World: Rise of the Angry Earth is the first expansion and will add mounts

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth is the first expansion for the game, and Amazon Games has revealed loads of details for it, including the fact it will increase the level cap and finally, finally add mounts.

It has been a while coming, but now the level cap will be going up to 65 when Rise of the Angry Earth releases on October 3rd. It’ll also add new gear rarity, a new weapon, a transformed zone, a new end-game expedition, heartrune ability, and a lot more. The expansion will cost $29.99 though you can get it bundled in with the main game for $69.99, all as part of the “New World: Elysian Edition” bundle.

The mount is something even in the beta people were calling for, and will let you get across Aeternum much faster on horses, dire wolves, and even lions. Amazon Games says each has a “unique look, dyeable equipment and a name players can set”. The expansion will also add a new weapon, The Flail, which is a “versatile one-handed weapon with the option for an offhand shield”.

In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern tip of Aeternum, formerly known as First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of Artemis and the Angry Earth. No one is certain what has become of the people and villages that once populated the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of earthly powers has awakened the mighty Beast Lords, a new possible adversary facing the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a boon – the secret to taming and riding animals.

As a lapsed player, I might well be re-installing the game right now. Season 3 is also launching alongside the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, adding a new Season Journey, Activity Card, events, rewards, and challenges. It will also be available on the public test realm for active players at some point, though Amazon just says we should stay tuned for news on when that happens.

We really enjoyed New World back in 2021, scoring it an 8.5/10 and saying “Ultimately, New World is a pretty damn good MMORPG. It’s fun and accessible, and though it doesn’t do anything truly new, it has enough little twists on existing ideas to keep me invested. I’m not in the endgame yet, so more on that later, but the hours I’ve poured in so far have seen me buy property and become a carpenter while also breaking zombie heads and that can only be the sure sign of a winner. New World might not be the most original MMO out there, but it’s heart is certainly in the right place, and that’s maybe more important”.

New World is available now on PC.