Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 confirmed for November

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming, via a teaser trailer. Officially titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (perhaps to distinguish from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011), rumours had long pointed to a November release for this year’s game, and that it would be Modern Warfare 3, and now we have that confirmed: it’s coming on November 10th.

With a simple tagline of “The ultimate threat awaits” and the hashtag #MW3, Activision has seen a lot of success with the new era Modern Warfare titles. The teaser trailer can be viewed below:

There’s not much to glean from the teaser, aside from some voice lines like “Never bury your enemies alive”, and other comments, which sound like Captain Price speaking.

And that’s about it, really. We don’t even have confirmation of which platforms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be on, though it’s very likely to be PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s likely not Infinity Ward on development duty, as that team was on last year’s game, and Activision tends to switch it up every year in terms of who makes the latest Call of Duty.

Last year’s game was excellent, with Chris White scoring it 9/10 and saying: “With a relatively strong campaign and a solid multiplayer experience, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the best entries in the series. It looks incredible, and the gunplay is as good as it has ever been, with every weapon feeling different in terms of how it fires and controls. The environments are stunning, and the character animations are almost lifelike, with a great sound suite and attention to detail in every facet of the way it looks”.

More information will likely be released in the coming months and weeks, as there’s a Call of Duty: Warzone event happening that seems to be trying to bring together the story and leading into the new game.