Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event kicks off today

Blizzard has announced that the Winter Wonderland event for Overwatch 2 has started, including arcade game modes, challenges, and more.

The festivities will run from today (December 14th) right up until January 4th, and there will be chances to unlock weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and skins. Here’s the official word on the additions coming in this event:

We’ve got some ice-cold arcade modes lined up for this year’s Winter Wonderland! First up is Mei’s Snowball Offensive, where Mei no longer fires a stream of frost or icicles but instead fires snowballs to instantly knock out her opponents in a 6v6 Elimination or an 8-player FFA Deathmatch ruleset. Next is Mei’s Yeti Hunt, a unique 5v1 raid-boss brawl. A Yeti is stealing food from the local village, and it’s up to the team of five Mei players to set traps and freeze the rampaging Yeti—but be careful! If he steals too much meat, he will go into an outrage and can easily wipe out the enemy team. Carefully spread out, set your traps, and catch the Yeti! Finally, Freezethaw Elimination is Overwatch 2’s version of freeze tag, where the goal is to freeze all the opponents by eliminating them while getting your own teammates back in the game by thawing them. No game is ever truly complete unless you make sure to chill each of your opponents to the bone in this fast-paced elimination game mode.

On top of this there will be Twitch drops for the game, such as watching for two hours to get the Ramattra “restrained” spray, or even more for the “travelling Monk” skin. You have to claim the first before you can accumulate time for the second, so don’t forget to do that.

Lastly, Blizzard has said that players who log in to their Overwatch 2 account from December 20th to January 4th will receive a wreath weapon charm and the 2023 celebration hat player icon as a “little something from us to you”.

Overwatch 2 is free to play and out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.