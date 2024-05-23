Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially confirmed

Activision has officially confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with the full reveal coming at the Xbox Games Showcase next month. There is little to know details about the game so far, however, a brand new announcement trailer has been released which gives players a small taste of what to expect.

The Xbox Games Showcase will air on Sunday June 9 at 6pm, and following the show there will be a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct straight after. While we know nothing right now, it’s pretty much a given that we’ll know the setting, gameplay details, and hopefully a release date following the full reveal.

It has been four long years since we got the last Black Ops, but it was once again a fantastic outing for the series, and in our review we said, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is jam-packed with online features, providing hours of playtime and even more customising your loadouts. Whilst the campaign isn’t as strong as the original Black Ops, I still enjoyed where it took me, even with the trippy finale I wasn’t expecting. It’s a visual treat, with great handling and attention to detail in the littlest of places. The multiplayer is excellent, especially Zombies, and the cross-progression between all online modes is a fine addition that keeps you levelling up and unlocking new stuff. For someone who has spent less and less time with Call of Duty over the years, Cold War is likely the one to pull me in again and keep me playing and playing until the next one.”

While we don’t have any concrete details, you can get hyped by watching the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser trailer below: