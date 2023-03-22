Crash Team Rumble release date announced, beta in April

After being rumoured for a while, Toys for Bob and Activision have announced a release date for Crash Team Rumble, a new title featuring our fav marsupial. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released in 2020 (then in 2021 on Switch), so it’s about time for a new game, and along with that release date, we’re also getting a closed beta for pre-order customers.

Lou Studdert, Associate Creative Director at Toys for Bob explained via the PlayStation Blog, “Crash Team Rumble is an all-new spin on the Crash formula, pitting players into epic 4v4 competitions, where each team aims to collect and bank more Wumpa fruit than the other”.

Before we go much further, let’s check out the new trailer, below:

In truth, the initial reveal trailer itself left me a little confused as to what kind of game it is, so the comments from Studdert were welcome. He added, also via the PS Blog, “Between the many unique and varied heroes, equipable powers to change your loadout, and map specific relic stations that can cause havoc on the enemy team, there’s a lot to unpack and experiment with in Crash Team Rumble. With all the zany chaos you’d expect from the Crash heroes and villains, the first step to understanding how to Rumble is learning your character’s role: Scorer, Blocker, or Booster”.

There will be a closed beta for Crash Team Rumble starting on April 20th, running until April 24th, and on that note, Studdert has some advice for people who get to play, saying: “Be sure to experiment with the powers and characters available in beta! Any power can be equipped to any hero, so there’s a lot of room for experimentation to see what play style suits you the best. There’s even more planned for the final launch of the game, so while this is only a small taste of what’s in store, it’s a great chance to see what strategy feels the most fun. We can’t wait to rumble with you when our beta launches on April 20”.

To get access to the closed beta you’ll need to pre-order. The game itself is coming on June 20th, 2023 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.