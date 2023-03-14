Diablo 4 beta is downloadable from tomorrow

Activision Blizzard has announced when the Diablo 4 beta will be available to pre-load, and what you’ll be able to play during it.

The early download for the early access period of the Diablo 4 beta starts from tomorrow, Wednesday March 15th at 4pm UK time. The early access period is for customers who have pre-ordered the game. Everyone else can jump into the Diablo 4 beta later, with the early download for that section starting on March 22nnd at 4pm UK time.

Just to make it entirely clear, here are the beta dates:

Early Access to the Open Beta begins March 17 at 9 a.m. PDT and concludes March 20 at 12 p.m. PDT.

The Open Beta begins March 24 at 9 a.m. PDT and concludes March 27 at 12 p.m. PDT.

In terms of what you’ll be able to play, the Diablo 4 beta will include the “snow-laden Fractured Peaks where you will find Kyovashad, a safe zone in the mountains, and many Side Quests you can find along your journeys in addition to the Main Questline”, says Activision Blizzard, who also added: “Do make sure to check out the Woodsman of Nevesk Side Quest if you find yourself near the town of Nevesk”.

During the Early Access weekend, players will have access to three classes. Assume the role of the battle-bred Barbarian, nimble Rogue, or elementally tuned Sorcerer. Once the Open Beta weekend comes around, the earthen Druid and undead-wielding Necromancer classes can also be played in addition to the original three. A maximum of 10 characters can be made per Battle.net account. After reaching Level 25 with one character, we recommend you try repelling demonic hordes with additional classes to find your favorite. While progress will transfer from Early Access to Open Beta weekends, all characters made during these weekends will be deleted once the Beta ends.

There will also be a challenge in the beta in the form of Ashava, a boss battle that Blizzard says you should play with friends. The developer says a sizeable loot reward is on offer for those who complete it, but says “It is thought that one wanderer alone cannot bring this beast to its knees. Come prepared for an intense fight and recruit your friends and other players to pursue the ultimate glory of conquering one of the Burning Hells’ most heinous creations to date”.

The Ashava fight is available at the following times during the beta:

March 18 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight PDT

March 25 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight PDT

Players should use the Diablo forums to report and bugs and provide feedback.

Diablo 4 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 6th, 2023.