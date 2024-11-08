Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season one detailed

Activision has lifted the lid on season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which looks set to add six new multiplayer maps and a whole lot more.

Over on the Official PlayStation Blog, Activision Writer Daniel Noel explained that: “Power shifts as a faction within Avalon seeks to topple the Luttazzi Crime Family in the massive Season 01 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Deploy across new territory in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Resurgence, wield new weapons and Loadout items, test your competitive skills in Ranked Play, and much more.”

The new warzone map has been revealed in video form, called Area 99, and is a map for Resurgence. Check it out:

There are four new core 6v6 maps, as follows:

Hideout (Launch)

Extraction (Launch)

Hacienda (Mid-Season)

Nuketown Holiday (Mid-Season)

Two more maps are coming to 2v2/6v6 in Strike:

Heirloom (Launch)

Racket (Mid-Season)

Here’s an image showing everything that’s coming so far:

Two modes are being added for the launch of season one (November 14th) in the form of Ransack, and Prop Hunt. Multiplayer Ranked Play is coming later in November, and will have the same settings, modes, weapon restrictions, and maps as the Call of Duty League.

There’s also a host of Zombies changes:

Directed Mode for Terminus, Liberty Falls (Launch): Witness the horrific human experiments being conducted on Terminus Island and assemble the LTG for the mysterious Dr. Panos in Liberty Falls. Directed Mode offers more guidance in completing objectives with a maximum round cap of 15.

New Map: Citadelle des Morts (Mid-Season): Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey travel to an abandoned castle in Europe, a “citadel of the dead” introducing a medieval village full of ghoulish horrors and tantalizing secrets.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Season One kicks off on November 14th.