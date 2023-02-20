Diablo 4 open beta announced, opening cinematic revealed

Over the weekend, Blizzard announced the open beta dates for Diablo 4, and also released the cinematic cut-scene from the game’s opening.

The description on the video released simply says: “Experience the dark beginning of a new journey. Get a chilling look at the introductory in-game cinematic of Diablo 4”.

Diablo 4 itself is being released on PC and consoles on June 6th, 2023, so the open beta will be a chance for players to get to grips with it pretty early, since the open beta is happening on from March 24th to March 26th, but you can play early if you pre-order. Basically any version of the game that’s digital will get you early access to the open beta so you can play from March 17th-19th instead and/or as well.

Check out the official description, below:

The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as hatred threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons and Legendary loot, this vast world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Sanctuary has fallen once more into darkness as Lilith has been summoned by dark ritual after eons in exile. Now, hatred threatens to consume Sanctuary as evil spreads and a new wave of cultists arise to embrace Lilith’s coming. Forge your path through Sanctuary – a continuous, ever-growing world, teeming with choices, quests, corruption and loot. Join fellow adventurers, retake besieged towns, delve into nightmarish dungeons, and fight for the fate of the world.

It’s been ages since a fully brand new, proper Diablo game, as Diablo 3 was out over eight years ago.

Diablo 4 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 6th, 2023. It’ll be on Battle Net for PC players, and no Switch version has yet been announced.