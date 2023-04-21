The Diablo IV Server Slam weekend is coming May 12th

It’s almost time for us all to go to Hell and get stuck into Diablo IV, but if you just can’t wait to fight demonic hordes there’s another open beta weekend coming in May. The Server Slam weekend starts on May 12 and won’t include any of your progress from previous betas, but if you haven’t had a chance to try the game yet this is a great opportunity to do so.

“Attention heroes of Sanctuary! In preparation for the launch on June 6, 2023, we will be opening the gates of Hell one more time for everyone to play Diablo IV and test our server infrastructure for what we are calling a Server Slam weekend. From May 12, 8 p.m.–May 14, 8 p.m. BST, everyone can come to Sanctuary’s defence on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4—along with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms—against the armies of the Burning Hells to help us test the durability of our servers. The version of Diablo IV available during Server Slam will be similar to our previous Open Beta weekends, however it will include all bug fixes and updates detailed in our Open Beta Retrospective blog. There are also some new rewards players can earn if they participate!”