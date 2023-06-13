Overwatch 2 PvE content pricing confirmed, new content detailed

As part of Overwatch 2 season 5, a lot of details have been released. We’ve a new prop hunt game mode coming, the return of Summer Games, and some quality of life improvements like the return of the “on fire” system. But one of the major reveals is the PvE content, and we also now know how much it’s going to cost.

It’s a bit confusing, as originally Overwatch 2 was getting a full “campaign”, but that has been cancelled, or sort of cancelled, as there are PvE components coming, so it’s more like some of those elements have been retooled into new modes, perhaps.

In Overwatch 2: Invasion, you and your friends can take on three action-packed missions that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg—massive maps with complex objectives, and an in-depth storyline that will guide you along the way. You’ll fight against the intensified forces of Null Sector, who will continue to attack until you’ve completely dismantled them. Stay alert for challenging enemies that haven’t been encountered before, such as the powerful Artillery and the deadly Stalkers.

So to keep those story missions, you’ll need to shell out $15 for the Invasion Bundle, which will get you:

Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

1,000 Overwatch Coins (equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 USD value)

A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 USD value)

Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players: unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges

Blizzard says this bundle is “intended to give new and veteran players alike the opportunity to explore this brand-new story arc while giving them additional coins to unlock the Premium Battle Pass or to buy cosmetic content for their favourite Hero”.

There’s also an Ultimate Invasion Bundle for $40, which gets you all of the above, plus:

The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips ($30 USD value)

An additional 1,000 Overwatch Coins, for a total of 2,000 Overwatch Coins ($20 USD value)

Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko ($38 USD value)

A co-op mission is also being added for King’s Row, which tasks you with pushing a bot, and a brand new competitive mode called “Flashpoint” is all about capturing three of the key areas on a map before your opponents do. Hero Mastery mode is coming as well, and the practice range is getting an update with a new firing range.

Overwatch 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.