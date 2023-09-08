Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Mode is now available

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Mode is out now, and detailed what exactly you’ll gain from playing it.

As explained by the developer “Hero Mastery is an all-new single-player mode, permanently available for everyone” and it’s out now for Overwatch 2. The dev continues, saying: “The objective for Hero Mastery is to race through an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jump pads as you race for the finish line. It’ll test your skills and limitations across training courses for Mercy, Reinhardt, and Tracer, with Sojourn and Winston coming later this Season. Your score is based on how fast you reach the finish line, how many enemy bots you defeat, and how many Emblems you collect throughout the course”.

There will be testing bots on the courses that you will need to avoid and also shoot, ranging from Tank bots to Sniper bots (which were recently added to the practice range as well). Blizzard explains that “These training bots will be strategically placed throughout the map, so you’ll have to figure out how to deal with them as you master each course. In some cases, you’ll need to defeat the enemy bots in a specific section before continuing to the next. In other cases, you’ll help keep friendly bots from being destroyed”.

Ultimately, the idea is to become better at the specific heroes you’re wanting to play as. While it’s a score attack mode, essentially, every hero comes with three courses with increasing difficulties. You’ll have to finish the recruit course with three stars or above, which unlocks the Agent course. Doing well here, with a four star rating or more will unlock the final, Expert course. There’s also a new exclusive player icon for each hero, a name card, and bonus battle pass XP which you can get after finishing all three courses for your chosen hero.

Lastly, as you’d expect, there’s a limited-time event for this update. Until September 25th you can get a new weapon charm, souvenir, spray, and title, when you complete the events. There are courses currently available for Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy, though Blizzard says in the future weeks we’ll also be getting courses for Soujourn and Winston, and that more are coming in future seasons of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is out now and free to play.