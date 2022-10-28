Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II review-in-progress

It feels strange to say a game featuring killing and terrorism is beautiful, yet Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the nicest looking shooters to ever see the light of day. From the streets of Amsterdam to cartel-populated Mexico, the visuals in the campaign are exceptional. Character animations are brought to life like never before, where cutscenes look as close to movies as they ever have, and the thrill of the fight providing a reality not seen to this high level of authenticity.

Regardless of the good looks and realism, MWII is at its best when it tackles the tale of war and its affect on the human condition. Sometimes it takes itself too seriously, but it’s also sensitive to combat and those that get caught in the crosshairs. After staggered beginnings that don’t quite match the explosive start of its predecessor, you’re soon engaging in intense battles with enemies of America, namely an Iranian General-turned terrorist who leads you on a cat-and-mouse chase across the globe.

In these earlier segments, Infinity Ward’s technological capabilities are on clear display, perfectly recreating a normal day in Amsterdam in ridiculous detail. It’s not just the environments that left me gawking at the scenery. Run down houses torn apart by bullets and missiles, lighthouses standing tall above drug dens and warehouses, mountain ranges under a blazing sun, and more, the fidelity in its appearance never fails to impress. While the graphical wallop is constantly impressive, the story itself feels all too predictable, yet I was still invested in each snapshot mission of a bigger picture.

It is in these bitesize missions where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II finds its stride. While there’re aren’t nearly as memorable missions as the likes of “No Russian” and “All Ghillied Up”, there is plenty of variety in what gets thrown at you. A lot of MWII sees you on a ground level in smaller and more impactful settings, such as clearing civilian houses in search of a harboured fugitive, where pointing your gun at innocent people is the only way to calm them down. These moments highlight the dangers of war on a smaller scale, and are more often than not carried out well.

Some missions have you circling from above to provide support for soldiers on the ground, reigning down gunfire and rockets to decimate greenhouses and churches; playing stealthily and using your sniper rifle to take out enemies; and even a mission that has light crafting mechanics. Some are more enjoyable than others, but it’s undeniable just how good the gameplay feels, especially when it comes down to the bread and butter of firing a weapon on modern consoles. Each weapon feels differently, with recoil feeling punchy, and the pull of triggers all reacting differently through the PS5’s adaptive triggers.

There is even some variety with how you can tackle certain areas. For example, when clearing out buildings full of enemies, you can blast doors open with C4, or drown them out by throwing tear gas down a vent on the roof. A few extra gadgets here and there will have you doing more than solely being a mongrel of war, but the intense gunfights are what highlights the talents of Infinity Ward when it comes to making an excellent shooter. The precision in each shot; the accuracy and reflexes needed to kill, and the innate ability to be an effective soldier are all key factors in how you tackle every mission.

Enemies are relatively smart, and it’ll only take a few bullets to send you back to a checkpoint. On the flipside, there’re rarely any bullet sponges, so a few well place shots are enough to kill. Some bad guys have protective gear on that will require you to breakthrough their defences before a deadly shot can be made, but they’re few and far between. Playing through MWII’s campaign with familiar faces like Ghost, Price, and Soap help to make these moments less forgettable, and thanks to some strong voice lines and acting, I can safely say this is one of the better CoD stories we’ve seen for some time.

With plenty more to test in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, we’ll update this review to include a breakdown of its multiplayer, but as far as the campaign goes, Infinity Ward has put out a solid effort that surpasses most Call of Duty campaigns we’ve seen over the last five years. It’s a good sequel to 2019’s reboot, but still follows some all too familiar tropes, with some of the characters not getting the spotlight they deserve. I’ve played a good chunk of it, but it’s too early to give proper impressions of its online components, so check back soon for our complete review along with a score.