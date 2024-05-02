Classified France ’44 gets second DLC adding new map, missions, and more

The second DLC for strategy title Classified France ’44 has been released, and the new Agent Pack adds a new map, Special Ops missions, clothing set, weapon, and weapon variant.

Developer Absolutely Games and Team17 Digital say that the DLC will be for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and that “the Agent Pack grants players new gear for their covert operations, including a new Special Ops map, ‘Radar’; Two new Special Ops missions, Over Hill Under Hill and Make Every Kill Count; a new weapon, the Winchester 1912; a new weapon variant, Beratta ‘Compact’; and a new clothing set, Female Resistance ‘Agent’.”

The DLC can be grabbed individually for £5.99 / $5.99 / €5.99, or as part of the season pass for £19.99 / $19.99 / €19.99, which will give players access to all four DLC packs, total.

Check out a trailer for the game, below:

An original take on the turn-based tactics genre, Classified: France ’44 authentically captures the challenges of World War II firefights, shining a light on a lesser known story. Players will take charge of the Jedburghs: a group of special forces dropped deep in the heart of Nazi-occupied France, working with the Resistance to disrupt and sabotage enemy forces in the lead up to D-Day.

In our review of the game, we said: “Classified: France ’44 is a superb turn-based strategy that tests your tactical prowess while giving you plenty of tools to succeed. Missions are varied in their objectives and give you other smaller tasks to complete, and even when you think you’ve got a handle on the situation, new threats can appear in the clutch. While the visuals up-close aren’t as crisp and smooth as I’d have liked, the general detail of both the isometric dioramas are great, and the story leading up to D-Day has been carefully written to balance realism, enjoyment, and authenticity.”

Classified France ’44 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.