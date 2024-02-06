Classified: France ’44 release date confirmed

Absolutely Games and Team17 Digital have confirmed the release date for World War II strategy game, Classified: France ’44, and an already busy February just got that bit busier, as it’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on the 29th for Overlord Edition buyers, and March 5th for the standard edition.

The developer says that “Pre-orders for all three editions of Classified: France ’44 are now live and will grant players access to the Resistance Pack at launch, with the content varying slightly depending on the platform”. The team added: “Pre-orders on Steam will be granted access to the “Shadow” and “Ghost” sets, PlayStation 5 will receive the “Blue” and “Cobalt” sets, and Xbox Series X|S will get the “Green” and “Forest” sets”.

Check out the release date announcement trailer, below:

Classified: France ‘44 is an original take on turn-based tactics that authentically captures the challenges of World War II firefights. Set deep in the heart of Nazi-occupied France, take charge of the Jedburghs: a group of special forces working with the Resistance. Use an extensive RPG system to build a team of skilled soldiers and experience history first-hand as you fight to define the success of D-Day.

The Deluxe Edition will include the first DLC, but the Overlord Edition will include the full season pass. The season pass is also available separately, in case you wanted to buy the base game now, and the additional content later.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Unique morale system: Every shot counts. Even if it misses, fire wears down enemy forces’ morale and can turn the tide in the heat of battle

Every shot counts. Even if it misses, fire wears down enemy forces’ morale and can turn the tide in the heat of battle Tactical stealth action: I nfiltrate enemy positions; set up ambushes, and choose your overwatch targets wisely. Friendly fire can shape the battlefield, so position your squad and pick your marks carefully

nfiltrate enemy positions; set up ambushes, and choose your overwatch targets wisely. Friendly fire can shape the battlefield, so position your squad and pick your marks carefully Engaging and replayable campaign: Define the success of the historic ‘D-Day’ battle with a replayable campaign with 15 different endings. Form a specialist team, court the Resistance factions and aid them in building their strength, and make decisions that lead to game-changing outcomes.

Define the success of the historic ‘D-Day’ battle with a replayable campaign with 15 different endings. Form a specialist team, court the Resistance factions and aid them in building their strength, and make decisions that lead to game-changing outcomes. Historically authentic gameplay: Mirroring real-world military tactics, missions are a thrilling, varied experience. Use your tactical toolbox of stealth, ambush, morale and flanking to outwit the enemy and aid the Resistance.

Mirroring real-world military tactics, missions are a thrilling, varied experience. Use your tactical toolbox of stealth, ambush, morale and flanking to outwit the enemy and aid the Resistance. The Classified System: Built on the ‘Classified System’ players can access in-game tools to create their own missions to share with the community.

Classified: France ’44 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 5th, with five days early access to Overlord Edition players on February 29th.