The Tribe Must Survive exits early access on May 23rd

Publisher Starbreeze Entertainment and developer Walking Tree Games has announced The Tribe Must Survive is leaving Steam early access on May 23rd.

The release, and update to version 1.0 will add new features to the base-builder, such as “improved meta-progression, gameplay depth, new content and improving the first-time player experience which will significantly enhance replayability”, says the developer. There will also be fixes, balancing updates, and user interface improvements which the team says is based on community feedback.

Check out the 1.0 trailer, below:

Immerse yourself in a dark Lovecraftian Stone Age world, where the survival of your tribe hinges on your strategic decision making. “The Tribe Must Survive” combines elements of strategy, survival, base building, and roguelike gameplay. Whether you’re a seasoned strategy survival enthusiast or into atmospheric survival games, “The Tribe Must Survive” will offer an exciting experience. The 1.0 version of “The Tribe Must Survive” is expanding language support to include Simplified Chinese and Japanese at release. It will be launched on Steam on May 23rd, retailing for $24,99.

Simon Mittrücker, Co-Founder and Game Director of Walking Tree Games, said: “Having Early Access for “The Tribe Must Survive” turned out to be a great decision. The generous player feedback has allowed us to improve lots of things about the game, from squashing bugs and UX changes all the way to new gameplay mechanics and entirely new features. It’s been an exciting journey and we’re super grateful to have such a supportive community. We hope they will have tons of fun with the 1.0 Launch.”

Interestingly, when Mick played the early build, he said he found it ” both too basic and too harsh, barely allowing you to find your feet before it starts eating them out from under you”, and he added that “it’s possible it needs balancing”, which is what it seems like the team has been working on.

The Tribe Must Survive hits version 1.0 on May 23rd on PC via Steam.