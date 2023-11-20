Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth developer released 48 new screenshots

It might be out until 2024, but that doesn’t mean that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn’t one of the most anticipated titles around here right now. To that end, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG Studios) has released 48 new screenshots for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, showing off the characters, environments, RPG action, and some combat screens without the user interface cluttering the visuals up.

We’ve dropped all 48 images over on our Facebook Page as an album, so you can peruse at your leisure. You can access if via the link here, or via the post dropped below.

Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who’s no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific. Pre-orders for the physical and Digital Standard edition, Digital Deluxe edition and Digital Ultimate edition come with the Hero’s Booster & Special Job Bundle, which will help players level up faster, along with a Special Job Set that includes the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name just came out, to tide people over until the RPG-gameplay comes back in the New Year, and Chris White adored it, saying it “is a wonderful game that has some amazing moments, but it’s also a lot of fun to play. Combat is thrilling regardless of the fighting style, with both having advantages in battle. The minigames are in abundance, giving you plenty for Kiryu to do when not chasing down gangsters, and even the sub stories, while not as enjoyable as previous games, have some cool nods to the legacy Ryu Ga Gotoku have done so well to craft. In what could potentially be Kiryu’s final chapter in an action-adventure title, it does more than enough to satisfy fans of the series, whilst still offering enough for new players to enjoy”, and giving it a big 9/10 score.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on January 26th, 2024.