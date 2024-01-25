Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shark fin | Where to get this rare item

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shark fin is one of those items that is going to frustrate even the most grindy of players. It’s a late game item, and one you will need to craft the best weapons in the game, making you stronger than ever in battles and combat.

There are a few ways to get the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shark fin, but some will take a lot longer than others, and our guide will help you grab it quickly.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shark fin method 1: labyrinth

This is likely the most fun method of getting the shark fin, so that’s why it’s number one on our list. Early on in the story you’ll unlock a dungeon in Hawaii referred to as a labyrinth. On the map it will appear as a castle once you’ve adventured inside once, as part of the story. Here you will go floor by floor, fighting enemies, and gaining a currency specific to the dungeon that you can use outside, to purchase items.

We recommend being thorough, and you will have to grind and repeat floors (or play as Kiryu in Japan and do the labyrinth’s there, too). It’s a good place to get lots of crafting items, anyway, but you can then purchase shark fins from the castle/labyrinth vendor for 15,000 disks – which is basically a few full runs of the Hawaiian Haunt labyrinth, at least.

Method 2: Recycling

This is by far the more boring method, but as always there are bonuses to doing this. On the beach in Hawaii where you first explore, there’s a sub-story near a large cafe area. The woman here is all about recycling, and she will offer Ichiban currency for her store for him picking up rubbish from the sea and surrounding areas. This means, yes, you have to run towards the sea, and swim around diving in every glowing yellow circle you can find, in order to find empty cans, and other rubbish.

It might be the more dull way of doing things, but it’s also the quickest, because you the recycling lady shop is the cheapest way to get shark fin. You can swim around gaining personality trait points by diving and by just swimming, so you’re never doing “nothing”. It’s just a lot more dull than fighting enemies in the labyrinth. Essentially the choice between the first two methods is about whether you’re looking to also upgrade Ichiban’s personality traits, or level up your party, so you can easily switch between the two methods to get the most out of your time, and get more fins.

Method 3: get lucky in late-game fights

The final method that we saw to work was a bit of random luck, possibly. In the later stages we found that boss fights (one in particular) gave us the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shark fin, as well as other rarer items like Cough Tin Boxes, and Squid tentacles. The trouble with this, is that the area we found the fights giving us Shark Fins meant we then had to finish the story and continue in premium adventure after the credits had rolled.

In other words, it’s fine if you’re happy or late in the game and want to see credits, but otherwise, this method isn’t ideal. You’ll definitely net some Shark Fins, but you’re past the “point of no return”, so it’s mainly for those pretty far into the game, overall.