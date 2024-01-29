Podcast 542: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Lil’ Guardsman, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This week’s podcast we can finally talk about those big games we’ve been playing, or a few of them, at least! Not only is it Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth time, it’s also time for justice: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy time. As Lyle has been playing Capcom’s trilogy for a while now, Adam has been having the time of his life in Hawaii, finishing off the latest in Ichiban and Kasuga’s tale.

Elsewhere, all three of the gang (Chris Hyde is back, finally!) have been playing a lovely indie called Lil’ Guardsman which the whole team has been keeping an eye on for a while now. Does it live up to the hopes we had, and what on earth is it thinking releasing during the madness that is January in games?

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can ensure you never miss another episode by subscribing on YouTube, and hitting that bell button so you get a notification on your device the second it goes live. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing, on Twitch?